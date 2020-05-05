Want to stay safe on Zoom? Don't use the same password for all your apps

Passwords can be annoying, but to stay safe online, they must be different across apps.

This is the advice from local cybersecurity experts, who said the sale of Zoom passwords on the dark web was the result of people using the same password for all their applications.

At the beginning of April it was reported than more than 500,000 passwords for the video conferencing app were on sale on the dark web.

"Passwords are painful. I get it. But using the same password over and over again puts you at risk.

"Zoom login details available on the dark web are not for sale because of a Zoom vulnerability or technology problem, but because people are using the same passwords across multiple sites," said Anna Collard, managing director at KnowBe4 Africa.

She said using a technique called “credential stuffing”, hackers try logging into Zoom using account details obtained from older data breaches.

"This attack is highly popular because there are automated tools available that can sift through billions of stolen user names and passwords without requiring any special skills. They then compile lists of successful Zoom logins and sell them to anyone who is interested."