Lifestyle

WATCH | Here's how people are faking their Zoom video conference calls

25 March 2020 - 09:27 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Many creative users on Zoom have found ways to ditch conference calls.
Many creative users on Zoom have found ways to ditch conference calls.
Image: 123RF/stockbroker

Conference calls have replaced boardroom meetings as people around the world practise self-isolation and social distancing to halt the spread of Covid-19.

One remote conferencing app, Zoom, has become the go-to video platform for calls, online classes and social-distancing parties.

But while some try to avoid walking around half-naked or limit the sound of background noise during calls, others are finding ways to hack the system to make it look like they are paying attention.

Many creative users on the platform have ditched conference calls by customising their backgrounds with a photo of themselves so they look like they're present.

According to a Vice report, the trend was started by a man named Matt, whose video testing of the Zoom background feature went viral.

Matt figured out how to use a freeze-frame of himself at his desk as a backdrop, then wheeled out of frame.

 

See video below:

Yep, it's a thing! You too can fool your boss by pretending to listen closely when you’re putting your feet up and watching Netflix.

Take a look at how it's done ...

MORE

WATCH | Woman leaves camera on in the loo while on video conference call

For 'Jennifer', working from home didn't go as planned
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Even indoors and at home, self-isolating is hard work

Even indoors surrounded by family, self-isolation can be hard.
News
1 day ago

POLL | How are you protecting your domestic employees from Covid-19?

In SA, 274 people are now infected with the coronavirus.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Woman leaves camera on in the loo while on video conference call Lifestyle
  2. Gyms cave in, announce temporary closure of facilities during lockdown Health & Sex
  3. Porn in the pandemic: searches for corona-themed adult videos spike Health & Sex
  4. Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein tests positive for Covid-19: report Lifestyle
  5. How this Hoedspruit community rallied together to defeat HIV/Aids Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Eloquent Designs makes face masks to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus
SA ministers move to clarify lockdown as Covid-19 cases jump to 554