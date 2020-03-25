WATCH | Here's how people are faking their Zoom video conference calls

Conference calls have replaced boardroom meetings as people around the world practise self-isolation and social distancing to halt the spread of Covid-19.

One remote conferencing app, Zoom, has become the go-to video platform for calls, online classes and social-distancing parties.

But while some try to avoid walking around half-naked or limit the sound of background noise during calls, others are finding ways to hack the system to make it look like they are paying attention.

Many creative users on the platform have ditched conference calls by customising their backgrounds with a photo of themselves so they look like they're present.

According to a Vice report, the trend was started by a man named Matt, whose video testing of the Zoom background feature went viral.

Matt figured out how to use a freeze-frame of himself at his desk as a backdrop, then wheeled out of frame.

See video below: