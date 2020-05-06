South Africa

Mzansi weighs in on surfers' peaceful protest in Cape Town

06 May 2020 - 12:49 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Surfers gather on a beach in Muizenberg to protest against lockdown restrictions.
Image: Esa Alexander

A “peaceful protest” by surfers in Muizenberg, Cape Town, against the lockdown regulations which prohibit water activities has met with mixed reaction on social media.

On Tuesday, the surfers argued that riding the waves was a form of exercise so if people were allowed to jog and walk their animals, surfers should be allowed to return to the water.

TimesLIVE reported that police arrested two protesters. Under level 4, no water activities are allowed.

IN PICTURES | Cape Town surfers protest against lockdown restrictions

Police arrested two protesters in Muizenberg during a peaceful protest by surfers against the lockdown restrictions.
News
1 day ago

Last week, the board of Surfing SA (SSA) requested surfers not to surf in defiance of the regulations.

“The measures implemented reflect the actions necessary as recommended by scientific advice from world leaders in pandemic medicine,” SSA said in a statement.

Taking to Twitter, many had thoughts to share on the matter.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps said.

