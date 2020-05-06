Mzansi weighs in on surfers' peaceful protest in Cape Town

A “peaceful protest” by surfers in Muizenberg, Cape Town, against the lockdown regulations which prohibit water activities has met with mixed reaction on social media.

On Tuesday, the surfers argued that riding the waves was a form of exercise so if people were allowed to jog and walk their animals, surfers should be allowed to return to the water.

TimesLIVE reported that police arrested two protesters. Under level 4, no water activities are allowed.