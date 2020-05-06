Mzansi weighs in on surfers' peaceful protest in Cape Town
A “peaceful protest” by surfers in Muizenberg, Cape Town, against the lockdown regulations which prohibit water activities has met with mixed reaction on social media.
On Tuesday, the surfers argued that riding the waves was a form of exercise so if people were allowed to jog and walk their animals, surfers should be allowed to return to the water.
TimesLIVE reported that police arrested two protesters. Under level 4, no water activities are allowed.
Last week, the board of Surfing SA (SSA) requested surfers not to surf in defiance of the regulations.
“The measures implemented reflect the actions necessary as recommended by scientific advice from world leaders in pandemic medicine,” SSA said in a statement.
Taking to Twitter, many had thoughts to share on the matter.
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps said.
Guuuuuys, the surfers and their silent protest. I'm finished. FINISHED 🤣🤣— Eulogi (@Eulogs) May 5, 2020
Surfers are being arrested for having a quiet protest. Why are you even on the beach, it's breaking the regulations?— Stay at home_JKnight 🇿🇦 (@JulsKnight) May 6, 2020
omg can people just let the surfers protest in peace and stop complaining??! if the government says no then they’ll take their surfboards home and carry on crying, but making a hundred posts on instagram and fb is only going to make them want to do it more— tayley (@tayleywhittle) May 5, 2020
How fortunate are we that we live in a country where a bunch of slightly un-stoked surfers can protest and argue with police during a national state of disaster lockdown and not have their (actual) human rights violated. What a time to be alive.— The D (is locked down) (@4thWiseMan) May 5, 2020
It’s not about you surfing !— Tasneem Amra (@Tasneem_Amra) May 5, 2020
Imagine surfers given the right to the beach more people will protest they can also enjoy the beach during those hours! Can you imagine the choas you creating ?
No ,because your privileged people have never had to sacrifice anything in your life.
Back story to this - surfers did a “peaceful”😒🙄 protest with their boards at the beach on the promenade. Even though this is not allowed during lockdown, funny enough, no aggressive force was used to disperse the crowd.— Wardah Fabufit (@Wardah_Hartley) May 5, 2020
I think story was really that most surfers did not join the very few selfish enough to go protest during #Covid19 pandemic coz they think beaches should be opened up for their sport alone! Thank u surfers who didn’t participate & those of you who did, you’re literally on your own pic.twitter.com/MCEm600hBj— Czerina Patel (@czerina) May 5, 2020
I imagine that protests are banned under the State of Disaster regulations?— Doug Falconer (@DougieFalconer) May 5, 2020
I know these southern suburbs surfers are protesting their loss of privilege, but what happens if real issues arise that require protest?