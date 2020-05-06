Other avenues open for family of Collins Khosa to get justice, court hears

“They have a suitable alternative remedy in this regard. They must lodge the complaints they have with the relevant institutions tasked with the constitutional and statutory mandate to investigate their complaints,” he said.

He said investigations regarding the death of Khosa were under way and had not yet been finalised, adding that if the family remained aggrieved by the conduct of such investigations, they could approach the court for a remedy.

“It is not appropriate relief to seek the replacement of the statutory bodies for purposes of the investigations to be conducted,” he said.

Maenetje said it was up to the court's discretion to rule on another order that the family sought. They want the court to order that during the lockdown everyone in SA is entitled to a number of rights that cannot be suspended, even during states of emergency.

These are the right to human dignity, the right to life, the right not to be tortured and the right not to be treated or punished in a cruel, inhuman or degrading way.

Judge Hans Fabricius, who was hearing the application, suggested to Maenetje that granting this order could go some way in re-establishing the trust between the people and the government.