Emergency workers make their own Covid-19 protective equipment

Emergency medical services (EMS) workers in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, resorted to using plastic sheets, duct tape and bed covers to protect themselves while transporting patients at the weekend.

GroundUp reported that when stocks of the right size suits ran out, one worker whose suit did not fit her had to close it with duct tape. EMS workers are demanding full protective suits to work in.

But the Western Cape health department says workers have been given sufficient personal protective equipment.

As of 1pm on May 5, the Western Cape had recorded 2,610 confirmed active cases of Covid-19. Of these, 474 cases were recorded in Khayelitsha alone.

On Saturday, about 30 EMS workers based in Khayelitsha went on strike, demanding that they be given adequate personal protective equipment (PPE). The group resumed work on Monday after meeting with management to discuss their concerns.