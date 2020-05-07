No smokes to light up Cape Town man's 116th birthday

“He is stressed about having no more tobacco. He used to roll his own with newspaper, that was his hobby,” she says. “Nothing can comfort him now.”

“He likes to be independent and he is getting frustrated,” says his 86-year-old wife in their living room in Delft, on the outskirts of Cape Town.

No doubt Blom is exceptionally old — his identity document shows that he was born on May 8 1904 — but he does not seem frail.