WATCH | 1,000 hungry primary school pupils get Gift of the Givers food parcels

About 1,000 pupils and their parents waited patiently at Nomzamo primary school in Cape Town on Thursday to each receive one of the 1,250 food parcels prepared for them by Gift of the Givers.

The school's principal, Thandeka Hazel Fandese, said she called Gift of the Givers after being alarmed by the amount of children from the school who had requested help.

“When the school closed, whenever I drove around this area in the location, the learners would stop me and ask me when the school was opening and when they could get food,” said Hazel Fandese.