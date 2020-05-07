WATCH | 1,000 hungry primary school pupils get Gift of the Givers food parcels
About 1,000 pupils and their parents waited patiently at Nomzamo primary school in Cape Town on Thursday to each receive one of the 1,250 food parcels prepared for them by Gift of the Givers.
The school's principal, Thandeka Hazel Fandese, said she called Gift of the Givers after being alarmed by the amount of children from the school who had requested help.
“When the school closed, whenever I drove around this area in the location, the learners would stop me and ask me when the school was opening and when they could get food,” said Hazel Fandese.
“I realised there wasn't enough food for them at home so I decided to arrange with Gift of the Givers to deliver food to the school.”
Teachers and Gift of the Givers employees helped hand out the food parcels to the children while the parents watched from outside.