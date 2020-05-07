South Africa

WATCH | 1,000 hungry primary school pupils get Gift of the Givers food parcels

07 May 2020 - 17:44 By Anthony Molyneaux

About 1,000 pupils and their parents waited patiently at Nomzamo primary school in Cape Town on Thursday to each receive one of the 1,250 food parcels prepared for them by Gift of the Givers.

The school's principal, Thandeka Hazel Fandese, said she called Gift of the Givers after being alarmed by the amount of children from the school who had requested help.

“When the school closed, whenever I drove around this area in the location, the learners would stop me and ask me when the school was opening and when they could get food,” said Hazel Fandese.

A Nomzamo primary school learner carries a food parcel donated by Gift of the Givers on May 7 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown.
A Nomzamo primary school learner carries a food parcel donated by Gift of the Givers on May 7 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown.
Image: Anthony Molyneaux

“I realised there wasn't enough food for them at home so I decided to arrange with Gift of the Givers to deliver food to the school.”

Teachers and Gift of the Givers employees helped hand out the food parcels to the children while the parents watched from outside.

MORE

WATCH | ‘It’s scary being back’ - joy and fear as some South Africans return to work

"It's scary being back at work as you don't know what you could be bringing home to your family and that is the biggest fear," said Cheryl outside ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Mitchells Plain emergency centre sees 'dramatic decline' in violence during Covid-19 lockdown

Doctors say there has been a 45% drop in violent trauma cases since February 2020 in Mitchells Plain District Hospital - and they believe it is a ...
News
1 week ago

WATCH | Lockdown from the skies: Snaking queues, empty streets and roadblocks

The bird’s-eye view from Metro-1, the Cape Town Metro Police helicopter, makes it clear that the government’s goal of limiting the spread of Covid-19 ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Northern Cape couple who died of home-brewed beer loved each other dearly South Africa
  2. Most education officials not at work despite Motshekga's May 4 return date South Africa
  3. Dear Cyril, we are not your naughty children ... and Gareth Cliff also jumps in South Africa
  4. No try-ons, no returns for clothing: Retailers adjust rules as shoppers fume Consumer Live
  5. Girl, 15, raped over period of several months South Africa

Latest Videos

Lockdown business booms for wheelbarrow delivery service in Olievenhoutbosch
Covid-19: Muzukidz are keeping the dream alive
X