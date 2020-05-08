19,000 more prisoners will be paroled to ease jail overcrowding

“The president has taken this decision in terms of Section 82(1)(a) of the Correctional Services Act of 1998, which empowers the president to authorise at any time the placement on correctional supervision or parole of any sentenced prisoner, subject to conditions that may be recommended by the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board,” a presidency statement read.

Correctional services minister Ronald Lamola was expected to provide more details at a media briefing scheduled for 1.30pm on Friday.

The presidency said placement of qualifying sentenced offenders on parole would take place over 10 weeks. It will commence as soon as all parole board processes have been finalised.

“Inmates who will be affected by this decision will be placed on parole instead of having their sentences remitted. They will therefore continue to serve their sentence under community corrections until they reach their respective sentence expiry dates,” the presidency said.

“Offenders may be arrested and ultimately reincarcerated if they violate their release conditions.”