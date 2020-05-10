South Africa

Duo facing attempted murder charge after e-hailing taxi driver robbed, strangled with rope

10 May 2020 - 13:56 By Nonkululeko Njilo
Two men aged 20 and 21 were arrested on Saturday after the robbery and attempted murder of a 47-year-old e-hailing taxi driver.
Two men aged 20 and 21 were arrested on Saturday after the robbery and attempted murder of a 47-year-old e-hailing taxi driver.
Image: 123RF/Brian Jackson

Two men aged 20 and 21 were arrested on Saturday after the robbery and attempted murder of a 47-year-old e-hailing taxi driver.

The incident occurred at Alexander Road in Newton Park, Port Elizabeth, in the Eastern Cape.

“It is alleged that on May 9 2020 at about 7.45pm, the 47-year-old driver went to an address in Alexander Road in Newton Park to pick up a client. When he stopped at the given address, two males got into the back seat.

“One of the males tried to strangle him with a piece of rope from the back. The complainant fought back and the suspect fired a shot through the seat, hitting him [the driver] in the shoulder. The complainant fired back at the suspects who got out and ran away,” said police spokesperson, Col Priscilla Naidoo.  

Naidoo said the pair were caught after reports of their arrival at a hospital — while police were busy at the scene.

“The suspects, one with a gunshot wound in his chest and the other with a gunshot wound in his arm were arrested. The suspects are from Schauderville,” she said.

They were expected to appear in court soon on charges of attempted robbery and attempted murder.

READ MORE

Teen arrested for stabbing elderly men in psychiatric ward

An 85-year-old man was stabbed to death at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital in Soweto when he and another elderly man were attacked in the hospital’s ...
News
2 hours ago

Covid-19 positive taxi driver bust on the road charged with attempted murder

Western Cape police have arrested a 35-year-old taxi driver who tested positive for Covid-19 and then got back behind the wheel to take passengers to ...
News
2 days ago

Drugs worth nearly R4m found hidden in spare wheel of bakkie stopped at roadblock

A 56-year-old Johannesburg man was arrested during a roadblock in Calvinia in the Northern Cape on Friday morning after police found drugs worth ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. We're just not ready, education department says ahead of scheduled return to ... South Africa
  2. Has your employer received UIF funding? Here’s how to find out South Africa
  3. Pineapple beer draws even 'smartest of gentlemen driving fancy cars' South Africa
  4. KZN MEC sickened by 'rotten food' delivery from popular fast-food chain South Africa
  5. Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling South Africa

Latest Videos

Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...
X