COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES: China reports first case in Wuhan since April 3
May 10 2020 - 9:46
'No need to panic,' says government as 198 test positive in correctional services
An additional 21 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the department of correctional services across the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 198.
This is according to spokesperson for the department, Singabakho Nxumalo, who said the increase came from a facility in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.
May 10 2020 - 9:19
SABC blames Covid-19 coverage for R2bn loss in revenue
The SABC projects a revenue shortfall of R2bn after being forced to direct more money to Covid-19 educational programmes and live ministerial briefings on the pandemic.
It said the shortfall was the result of cancelling programmes that bring in millions of advertising money.
May 10 2020 - 9:14
#COVID19 | Presidential Spokesperson Ms @KhuselaS Diko on the constitutionality of the #NationalCommandCouncil on COVID-19 #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/1xMipNzXGd— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 9, 2020
May 10 2020 - 9:01
Seoul closes bars and clubs over fears of second virus wave
South Korea's capital has ordered the closure of all clubs and bars after a burst of new cases sparked fears of a second coronavirus wave as President Moon Jae-in urged the public to remain vigilant.
The nation has been held up as a global model in how to curb the virus, but the order from the Seoul mayor on Saturday followed the new infection cluster in Itaewon, one of the city's busiest nightlife districts.
More than two dozen cases were linked to a 29-year-old man who tested positive after spending time at five clubs and bars in Itaewon last weekend.
May 10 2020 - 8:48
Fauci among three members of US virus task force to quarantine
Top infectious diseases expert Anthony Fauci is among three members of the White House's coronavirus task force who will self-isolate after potential exposure to the pathogen, US media reported on Saturday.
On Friday, reports that vice-president Mike Pence's press secretary had tested positive heightened fears about senior administration officials catching the virus.
Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, will self-isolate, CNN said.
May 10 2020 - 8:34
China reports first coronavirus case in Wuhan since April 3 among 14 new infections
China's National Health Commission reported 14 new confirmed coronavirus cases on May 9, the highest number since April 28, including the first for more than a month in the city of Wuhan where the outbreak was first detected late last year.
While China had officially designated all areas of the country as low-risk last Thursday, the new cases according to data published on Sunday represent a jump from the single case reported for the day before.
May 10 2020 - 8:20
Amid lockdown dispute, Elon Musk says he'll move Tesla out of California
Tesla Inc's chief executive Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that Tesla will move its headquarters and future programmes to Texas or Nevada from California immediately.
"If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependent on how Tesla is treated in the future," he wrote on Twitter, referring to the facility in the San Francisco Bay area that is Tesla's only US vehicle factory.
Musk also tweeted about suing Alameda County, California, after its health department said the electric carmaker must not reopen the Fremont factory as local lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus remain in effect.
May 10 2020 - 7:26
Doubt swirls over Covid-19 lockdown efficacy
One week into level 4 lockdown an alarming spike in Covid-19 infections in two provinces has prompted calls for increased restrictions in hotbed areas.
The department said it was too early to judge the effects of the lockdown and its slight easing on the spread of the virus or on getting people back to work. But economists have called for areas where the case load is low to be reopened further.
Health department spokesperson Popo Maja said it was still too early to say if the easing of lockdown restrictions this week had prompted an upswing in infection numbers.
May 10 2020 - 7:18
Overdose risk looms for addicts freed from Covid-19 lockdown
Drug experts have warned that when the Covid-19 storm is over and the lockdown is lifted, SA may have to deal with a spike in potentially fatal overdoses by users of hard drugs such as heroin.
MJ Stowe, national advocacy co-ordinator for the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs, said the disruption in access to these drugs means many addicts will be at risk of overdosing when they are released from controlled facilities such as shelters.
May 10 2020 - 7:06
Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic'
The government has admitted to holding back information from the public on the Covid-19 pandemic, saying it is doing so to avoid panic.
President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, conceded this yesterday on inquiries by the Sunday Times, after leading experts questioned why Covid-19 modelling data is being kept under wraps.
The move to keep the data out of the public eye comes after an earlier model on which the strict lockdown was based was heavily criticised.
May 10 2020 - 7:00
Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting
President Cyril Ramaphosa was swayed at a heated meeting of the national command council on Covid-19 to support the reversal of an earlier decision to allow tobacco products to be sold at level 4 of the national lockdown.
An intense argument ensued at that meeting over the sale of tobacco products and possibly alcohol - albeit under strict rules - at level 4.
While the president did not initially oppose the idea of tobacco products being sold at level 4, it was the vociferous protests from police minister Bheki Cele, home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi and health minister Zweli Mkhize that eventually won the day.