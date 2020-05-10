COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES: China reports first case in Wuhan since April 3

May 10 2020 - 9:46

'No need to panic,' says government as 198 test positive in correctional services

An additional 21 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the department of correctional services across the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 198.

This is according to spokesperson for the department, Singabakho Nxumalo, who said the increase came from a facility in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.