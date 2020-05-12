South Africa

Gangsters arrested at court on murder charge while appearing for other cases

12 May 2020 - 14:57 By Shonisani Tshikalange
The provincial organised crime investigation unit arrested two gang members while they were appearing in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court for other cases.
The provincial organised crime investigation unit arrested two gang members while they were appearing in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court for other cases.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Two gang members were arrested for murder and attempted murder on Monday, while they were appearing in the Port Elizabeth magistrate's court on other charges.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said the two were appearing for a formal bail hearing for a separate case of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

“It is alleged that on November 7 2019 around 9.45pm, Leonard Roberts, 24, and a friend, 32, were at a house in Lawler Street in Schauderville when they heard someone calling Roberts. Both men went outside,” said Naidu.

“As they approached the gate, shots were fired from a vehicle. Roberts sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene.

“Anti-gang unit members immediately responded to the shooting and spotted a suspicious vehicle in Ethel Street in Helenvale. While following the vehicle, the occupants started firing at police. One member sustained a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“At the time, four people were arrested for questioning and were subsequently released.”

On January 4 this year, Riaan Baartman and Darryn Wentzel, both aged 25, handed themselves over to the police for the alleged shooting at the police officers.

Investigating officer Det-Sgt Xolani Peta arrested both suspects for the alleged murder of Roberts and attempted murder of his friend.

Naidu said both cases are remanded for July 28. Baartman and Wentzel will remain in custody.

READ MORE:

Six men arrested for KZN teen's brutal death claim police brutality

The six men charged with the murder and kidnapping of 16-year-old KwaZulu-Natal teen Andile Bobo Mbuthu say they were assaulted and made to sign ...
News
23 hours ago

Duo facing attempted murder charge after e-hailing taxi driver robbed, strangled with rope

Two men aged 20 and 21 were arrested on Saturday after the robbery and attempted murder of a 47-year-old e-hailing taxi driver.
News
2 days ago

My family is traumatised, says KZN dad after cops grab 4-year-old son

A KwaZulu-Natal father said his family have been left traumatised after two municipal peace officers grabbed his young son while trying to enforce an ...
News
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News
  4. Sassa ready to roll out R350 grants to millions of unemployed during lockdown South Africa
  5. Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling South Africa

Latest Videos

Sanitising by the numbers: What it takes to keep Covid-19 at bay in Gauteng
Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
X