Officials close SA-Namibia border post over lack of water

One of the seven border crossings between SA and Namibia was closed by immigration officers on Wednesday, allegedly in protest at a lack of water.

A clearance agent at Vioolsdrift border post, at the northern end of the N7 in the Northern Cape, said officials closed the gates at noon after losing patience regarding the lack of water.

Trucks carrying cargo between the two countries immediately began to build up on both sides of the border, said the agent, who declined to be named.

“The main issue here is it seems the department of water knew about this issue, apparently for a few months, but they haven’t done anything about it,” the agent said.

“Now these people don’t have fresh water to drink, they don’t have water to shower, they don’t have water to flush toilets, and immigration just decided enough is enough. With Covid-19, those officials need water to wash hands.”