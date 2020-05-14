eThekwini looking for new burial land and identifies quarantine sites for possible Covid-19 spike

eThekwini municipality, the epicentre of Covid-19 in KwaZulu-Natal, is looking for new burial land and refurbishing a crematorium in anticipation of Covid-19 peak deaths, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda told parliament on Thursday.

“There is a task team in place that has been tasked with looking for new land for burial and to increase the capacity of crematoriums.

“Mobeni Heights Crematorium refurbishment is under way. It is expected that the crematorium will be recommissioned soon,” Kaunda said.

Kaunda was presenting the city's plans to combat the spread of Covid-19 to the portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs and the select committee on co-operativegovernance and traditional affairs, water and sanitation and human settlements on Thursday.

While the city prepares for the worst, Kaunda said provisions for quarantine centres were also being made.

Coastlands Hotel group has offered 1,000 beds for quarantine purposes to eThekwini municipality as the metro beefs up its capacity, Kaunda revealed.

He said the city's health unit is also in discussion with ecumenical church leadership in the south central region who are prepared to offer their halls for what they call “church care centres”.

“Ascot Park, which is a private hospital, has offered 55 beds and Montclair Lodge has offered 224 beds,” said Kaunda.