Long queues on Cape Town's Long Street as throngs scramble to apply for Sassa grants

Anele Twele woke up at 1am on Thursday to beat the queue at the Sassa (SA Social Security Agency) office in the Cape Town CBD.

But by 10am she was still a couple of paces from the entrance. She desperately wanted to apply for a child grant for her one-month-old twins.

A distressed Twele, 33, was not attended to on Wednesday because the office closed at 4pm while she stood in a snaking queue.

She went home to Dunoon and slept for a few hours before getting into a taxi after midnight and heading back to town. But she found several other people already waiting for the office to open at 7.30am.

The lengthy queue stretched along Long Street between Strand and Riebeek Street. Desperation was visible on most faces.