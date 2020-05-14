Meet Andiswa Gebashe, who delivers Ramaphosa's messages to the deaf

“Interpreting is a different skill altogether. You need to be trained to receive information, analyse it and reproduce the information in a totally different language.

“There’s no Zulu or Xhosa sign language. Sign language is a language that stands on its own that also has its own culture. It is an entire language.

“Knowing sign language also does not make you a sign language interpreter. It means you know the language and that’s it. That is the beginning and the end. You still need to be trained to be an interpreter.”

The term coronavirus was one that many had never heard of before the outbreak in China late last year. Andiswa said this was another word that she and other sign language interpreters needed to add to their vocabulary.

“Like with spoken language, there are new words that are formed and developed all the time. It is the same with sign language – there are new signs being developed, new terminology, new vocabulary during this time. Before the lockdown, when corona was still in just Italy and America, there was a deaf person who put it on the internet, saying there is this thing called corona. He spelled it out and said this is how it was signed in China. Everyone then followed suit. If you look, whenever they speak about the coronavirus internationally, they are all using the same sign,” she said.

Andiswa told TimesLIVE that it takes a lot of research and reading to be a good sign language interpreter, "because how else can one accurately interpret on a subject one knows little about"?

“Your level of the comprehension of the message is vital. You cannot interpret what you do not know or what you do not understand. If I don’t know anything about GDP for example, and it comes up, I would be in trouble,” she said.

What also makes her job a little bit tougher is their need to sign simultaneously with the president or minister as he delivers his message, adding that there is no opportunity to pause in between and take notes.

“We are literally two or three seconds behind [the person delivering the message],” she said.