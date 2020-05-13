South Africa

Mzansi weighs in on level 3 lockdown

South Africans are calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to officially move the country into level 3 of the lockdown.

13 May 2020 - 05:57 By Unathi Nkanjeni
The country's lockdown regulations may be eased soon.
The country's lockdown regulations may be eased soon.
Image: Alon Skuy

South Africans have weighed in on the possibility that the country may ease into level 3 lockdown.

Although no official statement has been made yet, President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ministers have hinted that level 3 may soon be on the cards.

In his newsletter to the nation this week, Ramaphosa said the goal was to ease the lockdown to level 3.

However, he said when the lockdown is eased it “will not be life as we knew it before” because the number of Covid-19 infections continues to increase.

“Our goal is to steadily reduce the alert level by keeping the rate of infection down and getting our health system ready for the inevitable increase in cases.

“As the lockdown is gradually eased, life will slowly return. But it will not be life as we knew it before,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa warns 'restive citizens' of a new Covid-19 reality, for a year at least

The transition to the next phase of the coronavirus response will be more difficult than the present one, as the risk of infection outbreaks ...
Politics
1 day ago

Police minister Bheki Cele's recent statement caused a buzzed after he confirmed there were discussions around level 3.

“The committee is discussing the date for level 3. We hope we can discuss and get advice from an expert and see.

“But to tell when we will put it in place, I do not have an answer for that. Time will tell,” said Cele.

Government in talks about possible downgrade to level 3: Bheki Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has hinted at a looming lockdown downgrade for the country from level 4 to level 3.
News
1 day ago

Last week, health minister Zweli Mkhize said prolonging the lockdown would not have a substantial impact on the possible peak of Covid-19 infections.

“Life is complex. In terms of our scientific focus, we were able to push the peak. If we were to prolong the lockdown, it would not have delayed the peak substantially.”

Mkhize was also quoted in a City Press report, saying: “We cannot continue with the country locked down forever. We need to now get people to begin to understand the change in behaviour that allows us to get back to normal economic activities.”

Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints

Health minister Zweli Mkhize has hinted that phase three of the nationwide lockdown could arrive soon.
News
1 day ago

On social media, many have called on Ramaphosa to ease the lockdown.

Some people have cautioned against it, saying the country is not ready to move down a level.

Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA

Ciggies and limits on outdoor exercise remain unclear.
News
21 hours ago

COVID-19 WRAP | Gauteng government to visit shopping centres to ensure compliance with Covid-19 rules

Covid-19 live coverage.
News
23 hours ago

To ease lockdown or not? It’s a question of tricky trade-offs

Exactly when SA moves to lockdown level 3 is like asking how long is a piece of string.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Lockdown level 3 looms — here's what you could expect, SA South Africa
  2. Level 3 lockdown coming soon? Zweli Mkhize keeps dropping hints South Africa
  3. Only Gauteng and Western Cape ready to reopen schools South Africa
  4. Dlamini-Zuma wants court to snub request for cig ban docs South Africa
  5. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News

Latest Videos

Explainer: UIF and pensions during Covid-19
Can 100-year-old TB vaccine be SA’s secret weapon against Covid-19?
X