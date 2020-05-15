'I've been to places I shouldn't go to get my cigarette fix': desperate smoker

A lifelong smoker has penned a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, pleading with him to lift the ban on the sale and distribution of cigarettes and tobacco products.

The letter was also shared with TimesLIVE.

In it, the 46-year-old said the ban was “killing more South Africans than the virus”, referring to the emotional suffering that smokers had reportedly suffered.

“I suffer from anxiety, withdrawal symptoms and depression because I don't have money for food and now government is forcing us to pay R700 plus on the black market for cigarettes. I am an honest, law-abiding citizen but feel like a criminal because I have to drive into places where I would never normally go just to get cigarettes,” the woman said.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had explained that one of the reasons why cigarettes remained banned was because the way cigarettes were often shared among smokers was said to undermine social distancing and promote the spread of Covid-19, rather than combating it.