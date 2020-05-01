Anxiety, withdrawal, the illegal market - smokers tell their stories, and psychiatrist warns against ban

West said while smokers are always more at risk of negative health outcomes for any respiratory disease, there was no evidence that a history of smoking increased a person’s likelihood of contracting Covid-19.

“The data is not yet sufficient. Smokers may touch their mouths more often, but that emphasises the need to wash hands.

"There is also no evidence to connect e-cigarette use and Covid-19, and this is an actively researched area. If you are going to ban cigarettes, you should at least provide smokers with an alternative,” said West.

'I mistrust government' - Melinda Ferguson

Speaking to TimesLIVE, five smokers, including author and publisher Melinda Ferguson, explained what effects the ban had on them.

Ferguson, a recovered drug addict who started smoking again after 10 years, said she mistrusts government, and the u-turn “makes me wonder how many more promises will be broken”.

"For me the issue here is the government breaking its word,” she said.

“The president announced that tobacco would be available in level 4, but this was withdrawn on the basis of 2,000 people being against the decision while close to a million people signed petitions to have tobacco unbanned.”

The petition, started by Bev McClean, was started when smokers were given one day's notice of the ban ahead of the lockdown on March 27.

By noon on Friday, it had garnered more than 452,000 signatures, with the number increasing by the minute.