Poorer institutions' limited access to tech platforms worries lecturers

The transition to online teaching and learning during the lockdown will lead to historically disadvantaged institutions and students from poor socio-economic backgrounds being left out.

Prof Awelani Mudau, who is an associate professor in the department of science & technology education at the University of South Africa (Unisa), said it would be unethical if the 2020 academic year goes on without resolving all the challenges faced by higher learning institutions.

“Some of these historically disadvantaged institutions (HDIs) have been using blended learning for some time, from anecdotal evidence. This means they do have the infrastructure for online teaching and learning.

“There are students who do not have the necessary gadgets to access this online teaching and learning. Furthermore, some students do not have data or stay in far-flung areas where network connections are problematic. These are real challenges,” Mudau told TimesLIVE.

He said information about students’ living backgrounds will assist universities to help those who might face difficulty participating in online teaching and learning.

“I spoke to a colleague who is in higher management in an HDI who indicated they are busy with a survey to see how many of their students have a particular challenge, for example network coverage.

“The information will assist them in making sure all their students’ challenges are dealt with so they can have effective and reliable online teaching and learning. It would be ethically incorrect and unjustifiable if you say the HDIs must go online without ensuring all the challenges they face are dealt with sufficiently,” he said.