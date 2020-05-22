Groote Schuur Hospital on the brink as Covid-19 patients swell

The number of Covid-19 patients at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town is doubling every five days, according to a doctor, one of several at the hospital that we spoke to. The hospital will not be able to cope unless something is done.

“I expect there will be an excess of patients needing care even if all existing beds are opened,” said the doctor, who did not want to be named.

The hospital is currently running seven wards with over 120 Covid-19 patients, and four intensive care units with 19 Covid-19 patients.

Three of these wards are for confirmed Covid-19 cases, others are for suspected cases - in other words people with respiratory illnesses. A doctor said that the proportion of these patients testing positive is increasing rapidly. “I would estimate around 60% at this point.”

These are not additional beds. They were created by shutting down other services. The Department of Medicine, which currently runs the Covid-19 services in the hospital, has added the 120 Covid-19 (or suspected Covid-19) beds to its existing beds (approximately 100). Essentially, the department has doubled its workload.