POLL | Will you send your children to school in June?

She also quoted a Unicef framework on reopening schools, which states that keeping children out of school for too long results in some dropping out for good.

“Disruptions to instructional time in the classroom can have a severe impact on a child's ability to learn. The longer marginalised children are out of school, the less likely they are to return.”

While acknowledging the anxiety of parents who fear for the safety of their children, the minister admitted that she “cannot guarantee” the safety of all learners.

“Guaranteeing [whether or not] people are safe, it is a very difficult one. We are doing everything in our power to protect everyone,” she said.

She said parents who wish to keep their children at home for longer were at liberty to do so, but maintained that the department stood firm on its position.

Motshekga's plan received a mixed response. Some trade unions said it did not inspire confidence, but the ruling party is in full support of the move.