South Africa

Prof Glenda Gray's 'voice should not be silenced': Wits perinatal HIV research unit

24 May 2020 - 14:44 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Wits University's perinatal HIV research unit on Sunday defended Prof Glenda Gray.
Wits University's perinatal HIV research unit on Sunday defended Prof Glenda Gray.
Image: GroundUp/South African Medical Research Council

Wits university's perinatal HIV research unit (PHRU) on Sunday said calls for Prof Glenda Gray to be investigated for speaking about the lockdown were an insult to academic freedom and a violation of her right to freedom of expression.

Gray, president of the SA Medical Research Council (MRC), took a public stand last weekend against the government’s lockdown strategy, saying it should be ended and replaced with non-pharmaceutical interventions such as handwashing, wearing masks and social distancing.

She is a member of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC), a group of scientists tasked with advising the government during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"It was with dismay that the senior leadership of the PHRU read the responses to Prof Gray’s interview two weeks ago. Robust debate is welcomed but should not be accompanied by veiled threats," the PHRU said in a statement.

It said a direct request to the board of the MRC to investigate Gray was unacceptable.

"This we regard as an assault on academic freedom and a violation of her right to freedom of expression.

"Responses to the Covid-19 pandemic are mostly untested and based on expert opinion and, as such, must be reviewed and interrogated robustly."

It said scrutiny, debate and criticism would ensure that successful and appropriate interventions were implemented.

"Prof Gray’s passion for scientific approaches to improve the lives of our people was sparked in the wards of the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital where she witnessed first hand the tragic impact of untreated HIV on mothers and children.

"Over the past 25 years Prof Gray’s activism, experience and research expertise in epidemiology and vaccinology has enabled her to successfully respond to national and global health issues, resulting in local and international recognition for her contributions to science.

"She is the recipient of numerous prestigious honours and accolades including the Nelson Mandela Health and Human Rights Award for her significant contributions in the field of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, SA's highest honour - the Order of Mapungubwe (Silver) and was listed as one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2017 and one of Forbes Pan-African 50 most powerful women on the African continent," the PHRU said.

It said Gray had made an immense contribution to science and that her contributions should be lauded.

"Her voice must not be silenced but rather she should be encouraged to continue to contribute to the national health agenda, and debate interventions that could mitigate the Covid-19 pandemic. We are proud to be associated with Prof Gray and commend her scientific courage."

MORE

Group of leading scientists come out in support of Glenda Gray who dared to criticise lockdown rules

A group of leading scientists have come out in support of Prof Glenda Gray after a senior health official called for her to be investigated for ...
News
19 hours ago

Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined

Scientists, business and labour have delivered a stark warning to the government to fast-track the easing of lockdown restrictions, saying they are ...
News
1 week ago

Health DG slams ministerial adviser who called lockdown laws ‘unscientific’

Acting director general of health, Dr Anban Pillay, has criticised ministerial advisory committee (MAC) member Professor Glenda Gray for labelling ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban News
  2. President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA about pandemic on Sunday South Africa
  3. WATCH | Police to be probed after female jogger forced into police van South Africa
  4. More than 100,000 sign Mmusi Maimane's petition against reopening schools South Africa
  5. Will the tobacco ban be rolled into SA's level 3 lockdown regulations? South Africa

Latest Videos

Overcrowded shelters: Cyclone Amphan adds to Covid-19 misery in Bangladesh
Township's new 'Mr Delivery'? Young entrepreneur’s R9 cycling delivery service ...
X