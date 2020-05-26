Hotspots to be micromanaged to curb Covid-19: Zweli Mkhize

Teams of experts will work in hotspots, concentrating on a very small catchment area while caring for the health of people in these districts as the Covid-19 combat plan moves into a new phase.

This is according to health minister Zweli Mkhize, who on Tuesday shared the government's stance on the efficacy of the lockdown as the country prepares to move from level 4 to 3.

The teams will try to keep as many people as possible away from hospitals by getting them treated by general practitioners and nurses in the hotspot areas, he said.

“We have good co-operation across the provinces. Each hotspot must have its own team of experts.”

The Cuban reinforcement team and the military brigade have been deployed to assist in all provinces.

“We may introduce additional measures in hotspots to contain the spread of the virus.

“We need to make sure there are stringent measures according to each district. We are asking for vigilance and close monitoring in areas identified as hotspots. There must be containment measures for people with comorbidities.”