Draft level 3 regulations allow alcohol sales, but renew tobacco ban

Co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has tabled draft level 3 regulations that propose lifting the ban on alcohol sales, but extending the prohibition on cigarette sales. The regulations also propose opening up all sectors of the economy from June 1 except hotels, restaurants, bars, gyms and other recreational facilities.

The issue of tobacco and alcohol sales split President Cyril Ramaphosa's National Command Council (NCC) down the middle, igniting so much debate that a meeting to discuss the regulations lasted five hours, with no final decision taken on tobacco sales, insiders told the Sunday Times.

The government's approach to the tobacco ban is said to be motivated by the belief that smokers would require ventilators more than anyone else should they contract Covid-19.

The government has previously asked for public comments on draft regulations before promulgating final regulations.

An insider said Dlamini-Zuma's position on extending the ban on tobacco sales appeared to be getting traction within the council.