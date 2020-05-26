Mzansi wants 'harsh punishment' for criminals who vandalised school & stole PPEs

Angry citizens have flooded social media, calling for the arrest of criminals who vandalised and stole personal protective equipment from Sikhulisile Primary School in Ekangala, Tshwane.

Teachers were expected to return to the school this week, ahead of grade 7 and 12 pupils on 1 June, as part of a phased-in approach after a two-month break due to the lockdown.

However, those plans were derailed when Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi revealed on Monday that the school had been broken into for the second time in a space of 48 hours.