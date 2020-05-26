Mzansi wants 'harsh punishment' for criminals who vandalised school & stole PPEs
Angry citizens have flooded social media, calling for the arrest of criminals who vandalised and stole personal protective equipment from Sikhulisile Primary School in Ekangala, Tshwane.
Teachers were expected to return to the school this week, ahead of grade 7 and 12 pupils on 1 June, as part of a phased-in approach after a two-month break due to the lockdown.
However, those plans were derailed when Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi revealed on Monday that the school had been broken into for the second time in a space of 48 hours.
#SikhulisileSchool broken in again (within 48hrs) this time to steal PPEs meant for the protection of our children @Steve_Mabona pic.twitter.com/EkS2gr6Fig— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) May 25, 2020
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona told TimesLIVE that criminal acts were delaying the department's plan to reopen as planned, and urged the community to help apprehend those involved.
“We just want to call on members of the community who might have witnessed this or may have information on the whereabouts of the PPEs, to alert the police so that these criminals are arrested.”
Lesufi has previously said that all pupils and staff returning to school would be provided with PPEs at all times to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The news shook many, who poured onto social media to share their views and call for harsh punishment to be given to those responsible.
At some point damaging school property should be regarded as Treasonous charge, this selfish behavior needs stopped.— Lehlogonolo (@mafalom) May 25, 2020
Strange enough they gonna sell these within community and yet no one will bother to inform cops— ukhanki (@TboozeSA) May 25, 2020
Mxm these people that destroy school must be punshied harshly or else this will never end— 👒iLove_Mmakgabo🇿🇦👒 (@TumiMmakgabo) May 25, 2020
Chances are the community know these people. They will complain to the government while habouring criminals— Deff Janiels (@Ace_Da_Bredwina) May 25, 2020
@SAPoliceService needs to find who is buying all this PPE bring stolen from schools— Kerry Cullinan (@kerrycullinan11) May 25, 2020