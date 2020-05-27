Bishop who paid fine for breaking lockdown laws wants government to compensate churches for lost revenue

Ramaphosa said one of the requirements when churches opened was for them to host a maximum of 50 people.

“Fifty is too low but it’s better than nothing, because we can meet the government half way,” Ngcobo said in response to this.

“There are churches that have more than 1,000 members but if you want to break down the number, how will you do it?” he said.

The Divine Restoration Church in Bloemfontein in the Free State became a central point at the start of the outbreak and led to the spread of the virus in the province. The church had hosted a three-day conference which was attended by hundreds of congregants, including international guests.