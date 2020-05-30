WATCH | The 'tobacco tango' — inside the illicit cigarette trade
In a dingy convenience store in the Cape Town city centre, a man sitting in the dark behind an unlit counter offers a pack of Mega Blue cigarettes for about R180. He is wearing no mask, and neither are some of the customers strolling in and out.
Government regulations are no longer respected at this corner store with the banning of cigarette sales and TimesLIVE journalists are pretending to buy something which is now more difficult to get than dagga.
If you want to buy a packet of Marlboro, Camel, or Peter Stuyvesant cigarettes it’s going to set you back R250 a packet, the fixed price for a pack of premium cigarettes in the Cape Town CBD.
The price may be set by the producer, the middleman, or even the network of generic corner shops, but it doesn’t matter, because when cigarettes are illegal you can’t complain to the Consumer Commission about being ripped off.
Head of Wits Business School Dr Jannie Rossouw said it was likely that government was losing out on R1bn in tax revenue per month as a result of the ban.
And across the country cigarette brands never before seen here have reached SA’s shores through the black market.
“I call it the tobacco tango. It’s completely nonsensical to think the country’s 8 million smokers will stop smoking just because the government bans the sale of cigarettes,” said Rossouw. “The question is will the legal cigarette market win back ground from the illicit cigarette industry once the ban is lifted?”
“I never thought I’d live to see the day where it’s easier to get dagga than to get a haircut,” said Rossouw.
At one corner cafe near Cape Town central police station the presence of a police van standing in the street outside did not deter cigarettes from being sold, though under the counter.
The government’s logic around the banning of cigarettes includes that cigarettes cause lung problems which may increase the severity of disease among Covid-19 patients.
Minister of co-operative governance and cultural affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who is responsible for creating lockdown regulations, has doubled down on her defence of the ban.
This week Dlamini-Zuma was reported in a Business Day article, which quoted her from court papers, as stating that the demand in illicit cigarettes would fall as a result of a reduced cigarette supply.
She was responding to a North Gauteng High Court challenge brought by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita), a tobacco lobby, which argued that the cigarette ban was irrational.
“Because of higher prices and reduced access, it is expected that a sizeable number of South Africans will stop smoking and remain quit after the lockdown. The poor and youth are particularly likely to quit,” Dlamini-Zuma contends.
“If fewer South Africans smoke, then the consumer demand for illicit cigarettes will fall and this will be accomplished by a decline in the illicit trade,” she said.
This week TimesLIVE reporters were offered a never before seen brand sold as “Chinese cigarettes” at convenience stores across Cape Town for R160 per pack.
Law enforcement sources said the cigarettes were thought to have come into SA from Lesotho, but no further information could be found on the cigarette brand in SA. Cigarettes with identical packaging are sold on online Chinese cigarette markets as the Guiyan Kuayue brand.
On Sunday health minister Zweli Mkhize is expected to hold an online media conference on “World NO Tobacco Day”, a World Health Organisation event to bring awareness to the ills of the industry which he said was increasingly targeting children through its advertising.
“This event is marked globally to increase awareness on the harmful effects of tobacco and nicotine products to human health. The World Health Organisation estimates that every year the tobacco industry invests more than US$9bn to advertise its products; and it is, increasingly, targeting young people with nicotine and tobacco products in a bid to replace the 8 million people that its products kill every year,” read the health ministry statement.
“Even during a global pandemic, the tobacco and nicotine industry persist by pushing products that limit people’s ability to fight coronavirus and recover from the disease. As part of their cunning and deception strategy disguised as a social responsibility, the industry has offered free branded masks and delivery to your door during quarantine and has lobbied for their products to be listed as ‘essential’,” Mkhize said.
He said that SA would crack the whip on the industry and was committed to enact “strict tobacco control laws”.
SA opinion quickly galvanised against Dlamini-Zuma and the lockdown after she overturned President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement in April that cigarettes would be allowed to be sold with the relaxation of the national lockdown to alert level 4 at the start of May.
She brushed aside allegations about her alleged ties to tobacco baron Adriano Mazzotti as well as insinuations that she benefited from the ban when it was raised during a National Council of Provinces Zoom sitting on Tuesday by DA MP Cathlene Labuschagne.
“There is no negative consequences of smoking that has been stopped during the ban unless the minister can prove otherwise,” said Labuschagne.
“Smoking continues but the industry has been taken underground. The only logical conclusion is that this is the sole aim of the cabinet and specifically the minister with regards to this ban. The minister is known to have visited Greece and the UK with Mr Mazzotti who now denies that they are friends,” she said.
“Where will the two unfriendly travel partners be going with their profits once the lockdown is done Mrs Minister?” asked Labuschagne.
“I must put it on record that I’m not Mazzoti’s friend. Secondly, if anyone is doing crime in SA must be arrested, whether it be crime in cigarettes or elsewhere,” she said.
“[A] study by HSRC showed that a lot of people who smoke actually didn’t go out and look for cigarettes,” said Dlamini-Zuma.
Renegade social media groups by citizens openly planning to “help each other out” with cigarettes and liquor after the extension off the lockdown also went underground and quickly became their own bootlegging markets organising on platforms such as Telegram.
TimesLIVE spoke to a bootlegging couple from Centurion whose Telegram group gives them not only loyal customers but also a huge network of eyes and ears looking out for possible law enforcement interdictions.
They typically make R1,000 a day and have the added benefit of feeding their own smoking addictions.
Martie* (not her real name) said she and her husband Jakes* (not his real name) got into bootlegging after she lost her job as a bookkeeper and he as a handyman due to the lockdown restrictions.
Now they make R1,000 a day trafficking alcohol and cigarettes, a business so profitable they say they hope to continue trading cigarettes legally after restrictions are lifted.
“In a way it’s good and in a way it’s not good. Look how expensive cigarettes are, it’s going to make us poorer, it’s bankrupting our country at the end of the day,” said Jakes.
“The cigarette prices could be R400 today, tomorrow it’s R600, the day after tomorrow it’s R200 again. It goes up and down as the police seize the supply,” he said in an interview three weeks ago. “Like, today it’s very difficult to get stock because the way I understand it the cops are in the Mayville area towards Pretoria’s side.”
He said a pack of cheap RG brand cigarettes which were normally sold for R10 were now being sold for R65 a pack.
“We are the last people in the chain, there’s a huge chain it goes through before it comes to us,” he said.
Fortune has been on the couple’s side, but in the underworld, crime leads to more crime.
“We haven’t had to bribe the police yet, but it will probably happen eventually. Everyone who walks an illegal path will get caught at some point so we are trying not to make it a permanent income,” he said.
“If you’ve built up your cigarette client base, those guys come back to you. With liquor they may only buy once and then not again, you can’t really rely on liquor for sustainable sales,” said Martie.
“Liquor is also a difficult product to move. We try not to do it any more, we are busy with our first order, so we’ll see whether we can trust this guy who we’re buying it from. We’re almost on our way to go and pick it up, so yes we’ll take it from there,” she said.
Jakes has a criminal past, and he says his contacts from prison and from his days in crime made it easier for him to operate as a smuggler, but he warns people not to judge.
“Look at them now, the government enforces a lockdown on us and now everything is illegal which you could normally use and it makes everyone criminals,” he said.
“People are just as eager to buy liquor than they are to buy cigarettes. It’s also about the price. If the price is too high they’ll rather leave the liquor and pay for the cigarettes. I’d say the cigarettes are more important for people than liquor,” he said.
“A smoker can’t go without cigarettes,” said Jakes.