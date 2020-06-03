South Africa

Shuls advised to remain closed until at least mid-June

03 June 2020 - 12:42 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the Jewish New Year prayer session at the Gardens Synagogue in Cape Town. File image
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing the Jewish New Year prayer session at the Gardens Synagogue in Cape Town. File image
Image: GCIS

Synagogues in SA are set to remain closed for at least another two weeks to ensure safety precautions are in place, in line with regulations imposed under level 3 lockdown.

In a letter to the Jewish community on Wednesday, chief rabbi Warren Goldstein said since the announcement of a resumption of religious services under strict conditions, a series of meetings and consultations had been held with a range of stakeholders involved at all levels of shul leadership, as well as medical experts.

“Widespread support has now emerged for a two-week moratorium on our shuls reopening. The plan is that until Tuesday June 16, our shuls will hold off on reopening — and that we use this period to assess both the unfolding health situation in the country at large, and the readiness and capability of shuls to implement the very strict health and safety protocols that need to be in place.”

Goldstein said he would revert to the community on a way forward thereafter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced late last month that religious groups could resume services for no more than 50 people from June 1, depending on the space available and various safety protocols. Many churches and other organisations have said they will advise their congregations to stay at home.

READ MORE

Benjamin Dube will keep his church closed until everyone is allowed to attend

“By virtue of the number of congregants we have, we are not able to open for only 50 people maximum. We have taken this decision to keep the church ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

If religious gatherings are to take place, churches must stick strictly to the guidelines

The church has always played an important and critical role in the history of our country.
Opinion & Analysis
3 days ago

No hugging or singing allowed when churches reopen

No hugs or singing will be allowed when denominations affiliated to the South African Council of Churches (SACC) resume religious gatherings - and ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Alcohol available Monday to Thursday, from 9am to 5pm South Africa
  2. Shaiking off his shackles, Zuma’s pal is free and ready to splab all South Africa
  3. Here are the back-to-school dates for all grades South Africa
  4. Sassa tells frustrated R350 relief grant applicants to 'give payment process ... South Africa
  5. Nearly 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in SA South Africa

Latest Videos

Back to 'new normal' school for Joburg private school
'I'm going to sleep like a baby' - SA queues to quench alcohol thirst as bottle ...
X