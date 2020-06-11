'I don't know what I've done wrong as a parent': Tshego Pule's aunt, who raised her

The heartbroken family of Tshegofatso Pule say they want to dedicate the day of her funeral not only to bid farewell to her but to call for an end to gender-based violence.

They were joined by friends, neighbours and government officials at the funeral of the 28-year-old at her family home in Soweto on Thursday.

Pricilla Giwu, who raised Tshego after her mother's death 11 years ago, said the family had run out of tears since the discovery of her body on Monday. She was found stabbed and hanging from a tree in Roodepoort. She was eight months pregnant. The foetus did not survive.

“I don't know what I've done wrong as a parent,” Giwu wailed.

“She did not deserve to die. Certainly not like this. Tshego was a defenceless child. She would never hurt anyone, not even a fly,” said Giwu, who broke down in tears as she knelt in front of the mourners.

She slammed men who perpetuate crimes against women and children.

“Whatever that we have done to you, give us a chance to fix it. Guys, you plant a seed into the womb, you determine the sex of the child, you are given strength to do all the things to women, why kill her, you can just walk away?” she asked.

“Men, we ask forgiveness. We surrender.”