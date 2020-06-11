Thuli Madonsela's virtual lockdown briefing rudely interrupted with porn

A webinar by former public protector Thuli Madonsela was interrupted by explicit adult content from an unknown participant on Thursday.

The Zoom meeting was meant to unpack the legality of the lockdown regulations in relation to the case brought by Reyno Dawid de Beer of the Liberty Fighters Network against co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The North Gauteng High Court declared last week that the lockdown level 3 and 4 regulations promulgated by Dlamini-Zuma were “unconstitutional” and “invalid”.

Madonsela was shocked by the “Zoom-bombing” incident and was helped by her son, Wantu.