Porn plays during government Covid-19 briefing as Zoom meeting 'hijacked'

"At that stage, the feed had cut to his [Louis's] face and the face of another young man who were wearing face masks and had added fake Zoom backgrounds that ranged from the Russian Soviet flag to an island setting.

"They’d talk to each other about singing the national anthem and other random things, before switching back to the pornography.

"At this point, I logged off and chose to stay off until there was clarity from the department as to what was going on."

Porteous said her initial reaction was shock, followed by anger.

"Once I realised what was likely going on - this is actually not the first time I’ve logged into a webinar focused on important women-centric matters that was then hijacked by men playing pornography on the platform - I was angry," she said.

"Living in the world we do, one almost comes to expect that the gravely serious issues that impact women on a daily and disproportionate basis are going to somehow be bulldozed by people who refuse to acknowledge the validity of the many issues to which we’re trying to bring awareness.

"I was simultaneously disillusioned and disappointed by the long silence with which my and others’ inquiries were met by the department. It read as passivity and disinterest in the face of something we were seriously inquiring about."

She added that the department messaged her on Twitter with a link to a new platform for the meeting, but by then she had already missed most of it.