South Africa

Brace for more freezing temperatures and sleet to fall in Gauteng

15 June 2020 - 20:19 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The South African Weather Service says another cold snap is on its way to Gauteng, North West and the Free State.
Image: 123RF/Peter Bernik

The South African Weather Service on Monday warned that freezing temperatures and falling sleet are in store this week for Gauteng, the North West and the Free State.

The extreme conditions are due to a “cut-off low” system expected over the Free State on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the cold weather is expected to kick in on Tuesday and could be accompanied by sleet.

Much of the country, from Port Elizabeth up to the northeastern parts of Limpopo, could expect a 30% chance of rain, he said.

“We are expecting sleet — or rather freezing rain — because temperatures currently do not allow for snow. The sleet is expected in Gauteng, North West [and] Free State only on Tuesday,” he said.

“We can expect cool conditions and rainfall probability of isolated thundershowers at 30% chance over the central interior — covering the western, southwestern parts of Mpumalanga, the entire Gauteng, southwestern parts of Limpopo and the northeastern parts of North West and also Free State.”

Scattered showers confined to the southwestern parts of Gauteng and a 60% chance of rain over parts of KwaZulu-Natal are also expected, with the possibility of  heavy rain and localised flooding in some areas.

The weather system is expected to exit the country on Friday, with temperatures improving to the high teens and low 20s over the weekend.

