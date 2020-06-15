Brace for more freezing temperatures and sleet to fall in Gauteng

The South African Weather Service on Monday warned that freezing temperatures and falling sleet are in store this week for Gauteng, the North West and the Free State.

The extreme conditions are due to a “cut-off low” system expected over the Free State on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said the cold weather is expected to kick in on Tuesday and could be accompanied by sleet.

Much of the country, from Port Elizabeth up to the northeastern parts of Limpopo, could expect a 30% chance of rain, he said.

“We are expecting sleet — or rather freezing rain — because temperatures currently do not allow for snow. The sleet is expected in Gauteng, North West [and] Free State only on Tuesday,” he said.