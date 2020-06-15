South Africa

SA claims a spot in top ten for global Covid-19 infections over two days

15 June 2020 - 13:03 By Jessica Levitt
The number of Covid-19 infections and deaths in SA is increasing daily.
Image: GALLO IMAGES/AFP/BERND THISSEN

SA has been ranked in the top 10 for the number of new Covid-19 infections in the world for two days running, according to Worldometers. It is the only African country to make the list.

The reference website provides real-time statistics and data on topics, including the coronavirus pandemic.

It updates various information topics including total infections, new infections, new deaths and total deaths.

According to the data source, SA was on Saturday ranked number nine in the world for the most new coronavirus cases, and on Sunday SA climbed up a spot to number eight.

The numbers fluctuate consistently as the data is a live measurement tool and based on the latest information released by government health officials. Some of this data may be delayed, changed or incorrect, influencing the information.

On Saturday the US, Brazil, Russia, Chile, India, Pakistan and Peru beat SA for the number of new coronavirus infections.  

SA is the only country in Africa to make the top 10 countries with the most new infections.

SA now has 70,038 coronavirus infections. There have been 38,531 recoveries and 1,480 Covid-19 related deaths in the country.

Despite the increase in infections across the country, health minister Zweli Mkhize said SA's response to the pandemic has been world class.

