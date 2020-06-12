UCT biomedical engineers create Covid-19 shields from household items

A University of Cape Town (UCT) professor and his team of biomedical engineers have created face shields made from household items to help prevent Covid-19.

“The ViZAR is among the first of the team’s Covid-19 solutions to have been approved by the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority,” said the university in a statement.

“It acts as a first line of defence between the user and any infectious, airborne particles, offers protection against harmful aerosols, and prevents possible cross-contamination from users touching their faces.”

According to the institution, the shield was designed by postgraduate researcher Matthew Trusler in collaboration with Prof Sudesh Sivarasu from the division of biomedical engineering, Dr Stephen Roche of the UCT division of orthopaedic surgery, Prof Salome Maswime and Dr Tracey Adams of the UCT division of global surgery, and Saberi Marais from UCT research contracts and innovation.