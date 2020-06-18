South Africa

Witnesses at Gauteng taxi violence commission to testify in camera

18 June 2020 - 20:28 By ERNEST MABUZA
Witnesses testifying at the commission of inquiry into Gauteng taxi violence will be allowed to testify in camera, except for government officials.
Image: Thomo Nkgadima

The chairperson of the commission of inquiry into taxi violence in Gauteng, judge Jeremiah Shongwe, on Thursday agreed that the testimonies of witnesses appearing before the commission should be heard in camera.

Shongwe granted this request following an application submitted by the commission's evidence leader Nano Matlala.

Matlala said he brought the application to ensure the safety of potential witnesses and to encourage members of the public to provide information to the commission without fear.

"Many witnesses who have been interviewed by the commission have indicated their willingness to appear before the commission and provide the necessary information only on condition that their identities are not disclosed to the public and the hearings are held in camera,” he said.

The commission was set up to investigate the underlying reasons for the recurring conflict, violence, fatalities and instability in the taxi industry in Gauteng.

The commission began its hearings in December last year. Various Gauteng transport officials have appeared before it, including MEC Jacob Mamabolo, as well as several taxi association chairmen.

Testifying in camera will not apply to government officials, who may be requested to appear before the commission, said Matlala.

He said rules governing the commission proceedings will still apply. This means implicated parties must be notified in writing within a reasonable time before the witness who will testify in camera gives evidence.

The identities of witnesses testifying in camera will not be disclosed to the media, he added.

"The legal team is in the process of identifying and/or consulting with other witnesses who will appear before the commission over the next few weeks."

