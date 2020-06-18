Witnesses at Gauteng taxi violence commission to testify in camera

The chairperson of the commission of inquiry into taxi violence in Gauteng, judge Jeremiah Shongwe, on Thursday agreed that the testimonies of witnesses appearing before the commission should be heard in camera.

Shongwe granted this request following an application submitted by the commission's evidence leader Nano Matlala.

Matlala said he brought the application to ensure the safety of potential witnesses and to encourage members of the public to provide information to the commission without fear.

"Many witnesses who have been interviewed by the commission have indicated their willingness to appear before the commission and provide the necessary information only on condition that their identities are not disclosed to the public and the hearings are held in camera,” he said.