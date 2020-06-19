Almost 100 Covid-19 deaths reported in SA in the last 24 hours

A total of 27 fatalities were reported in Gauteng, seven were from KwaZulu-Natal and 60 from the Western Cape.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 2.1% The number of recoveries is 47,825, which translates to a recovery rate of 54,5%,” the health ministry said.

The total number of infections stood at 87,715 on Friday.

The breakdown of deaths according to provinces was as follows: