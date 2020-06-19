South Africa

Almost 100 Covid-19 deaths reported in SA in the last 24 hours

19 June 2020 - 21:43 By Naledi Shange
A total of 94 people have reportedly died from coronavirus-related infections over the past 24 hours.
The health ministry on Friday confirmed that 94 more coronavirus-related fatalities had been reported in the country over the past 24 hours.

This jump in the number of fatalities put the death toll at 1,831.

A total of 27 fatalities were reported in Gauteng, seven were from KwaZulu-Natal and 60 from the Western Cape.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The mortality rate is 2.1% The number of recoveries is 47,825, which translates to a recovery rate of 54,5%,” the health ministry said.

The total number of infections stood at 87,715 on Friday.

The breakdown of deaths according to provinces was as follows:

  • Western Cape — 1,360
  • Eastern Cape — 257
  • Gauteng — 114
  • KwaZulu-Natal — 80
  • Free State — 9
  • North West — 5
  • Limpopo — 4
  • Mpumalanga — 1
  • Northern Cape — 1

