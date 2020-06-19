MMR vaccine gives new hope against Covid-19

Scientists in New York recently compared countries with and without universal BCG policies, and found that countries that give the vaccine have lower Covid-19 infection rates.

“It is an interesting idea which could be tested. Repeating either measles or MMR vaccines is a good general public health measure as it will increase herd immunity. In the 2017 outbreak most measles was in the 20-44 year age group.

“The scientists have an interesting hypothesis that a live virus vaccine would stimulate the body’s immune system, similar to BCG ,” said Cotton.

Heather Zar, head of child health at the University of Cape Town, said the suggestion that MMR inoculation could have a protective effect against Covid-19 should be viewed with caution as, it is only a hypothesis.

“There is no firm evidence to support the claim that MMR may help to protect against Covid-19. Currently this is being tested in animal models, and there are no human studies yet,” she said.

While it is possible that vaccines such as MMR and BCG induced immunity that is protective against other germs and not only limited to those they were developed against, Zar said more evidence is needed. She said there is also a hypothesis that suggests prior infection with seasonal coronavirus strains that circulate and cause mild infections in children, may too protect against Covid-19.

“But we need more studies and evidence before any recommendation can be made. I really don’t think we can recommend MMR for adults until there is much more evidence,” she said.