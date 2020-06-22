A suspect & a call for help: Inside the murders of Altecia & Raynecia Kortje

The murders of 27-year old Cape Town mother Altecia Kor1tje and her seven-year-old daughter Raynecia are just one of the many recent incidents that continue to shake South Africans and reignite calls for authorities to act against gender-based violence (GBV).

This is what we know about the case:

Suspect

Twenty-eight-year-old Ryan Smith was arrested and appeared in the Bellville magistrate’s court last week on charges of murder.

Manner of death

The two bodies were discovered by police at a house in Commerce Street in Belhar, Cape Town. Altecia had suffered multiple stab wounds and her daughter was found lying on a bathroom floor.

Protection order

TimesLIVE reported Kortje that had allegedly sought a protection order from the Bellville magistrate’s court one week before her death because she feared for her life. She was apparently turned away.

Deputy justice minister John Jeffery said the department views the allegations in a serious light and had referred the matter to the office of the public protector for investigation.

Authorities speak

Justice and constitutional development minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday said his department is working towards strengthening the justice system to ensure GBV victims get justice. This includes strengthening the Thuthuzela care centres and the Domestic Violence Act.

TimesLIVE reported that he was speaking during the fifth annual Tsietsi Mashinini lecture.

The minister called on men to change their behaviour by protecting women and children as they live in fear in their communities.