Justice ministry calls for probe after murders of mom and daughter, 7

The public protector has been asked to investigate claims that a Cape Town woman who was murdered with her seven-year-old daughter tried to get a protection order against her alleged killer but was turned away by a court.

Altecia Kortje, 27, who was murdered with her daughter Raynecia in Belhar on June 12, reportedly went to the Bellville magistrate's court for a protection order a week earlier but was turned away, deputy justice minister John Jeffery said on Thursday.

"We view these claims in a very serious light – all the more so given the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide in our country – and have therefore referred the matter to the office of the public protector for an investigation," he said.