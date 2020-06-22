Check your male privilege: TikTok challenge goes viral

A TikTok challenge, asking men to acknowledge their privileges amid gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in SA, has gone viral.

The challenge, which follows the format of the “put a finger down” game popular on the video-sharing app, highlights the realities faced by women daily.

It comes after the recent increase in GBV and femicide cases which have caused public outrage.

In his last address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said more than 21 women and children were murdered over the past few weeks.