South Africa

Check your male privilege: TikTok challenge goes viral

22 June 2020 - 10:10 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Comedian Mpho Popps Modikane and Roseann Hall participated in the TikTok 'put a finger down' challenge to highlight gender-based violence and femicide.
Comedian Mpho Popps Modikane and Roseann Hall participated in the TikTok 'put a finger down' challenge to highlight gender-based violence and femicide.
Image: Mpho Popps Modikane/Instagram

A TikTok challenge, asking men to acknowledge their privileges amid gender-based violence (GBV) and femicide in SA, has gone viral.

The challenge, which follows the format of the “put a finger down” game popular on the video-sharing app, highlights the realities faced by women daily.

It comes after the recent increase in GBV and femicide cases which have caused public outrage.

In his last address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa said more than 21 women and children were murdered over the past few weeks.

WATCH | From GBV to easing of restrictions: Important takeouts from Ramaphosa's address to the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa on June 17 2020 announced the easing of restrictions on restaurants for sit-down meals, accredited and licensed ...
Multimedia
4 days ago

In the viral TikTok video, with the caption “We are the problem and we need to stop”, comedian Mpho Popps Modikane and his girlfriend, Roseann Hall, both hold up 10 fingers, putting a finger down for each gender-motivated experience they have encountered.

The narratives include “drop a finger down if you’ve ever been offered a job in exchange for sexual favours” and “drop a finger if you’ve ever thought about or feared being raped”.

By the end of the game, which has been viewed more than 388,300 times, Hall can be seen with all her fingers down.

Modikane can be seen putting only one finger down for the narrative “drop a finger down if you’ve ever been mugged by a man”.

The video ends by saying, “if you any fingers left, that’s male privilege”.

Watch the full video below.

Body of 'traditional healer' found floating in KZN river

The body of a woman, believed to be a traditional healer, was found floating in the Umzimkulu River, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
News
1 day ago

MPs angry at Ramaphosa's suggestion that parliament is holding up GBV laws

National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise will write to the presidency in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa's gender-based violence comments, to ...
Politics
3 days ago

Rami Chuene to the president: 'We can’t hide men’s behaviour behind alcohol abuse'

"The women of our country don’t feel safe in their homes, they don’t feel safe in their workplaces, places of worship and even just walking in the ...
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Orange overalls await EFF leaders, plus 5 highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad' South Africa
  2. Covid-19 relief: NPA freezes 28 bank accounts as huge UIF ‘fraud’ comes to light News
  3. Former VBS boss Robert Madzonga celebrates as arrests skip him News
  4. Iconic hotels Mount Grace in Magaliesburg & Durban's Edward to close South Africa
  5. Murder accused was 'boyhood friends' with Tshegofatso Pule's lover News

Latest Videos

Smuggling at SA/Zim border runs rampant as border desperations escalate
"We are fighting two pandemics": Ramaphosa speaks about GBV spike during SA's ...
X