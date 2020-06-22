'We lost our salaries today': taxi strike hits commuters hard

The only thing stranded commuters could do on Monday was hope they could find alternative transport to get to work on time and avoid the prospect of “no work, no pay”.

“We have been told to come to work because they said either you come or you don't get paid,” a commuter at the Phumulong taxi rank in Atteridgeville told TimesLIVE.

“We don't know what taxi drivers are protesting for. When we use buses they remove us. Why are they disrupting us? We have lost our salaries for today. If they continue tomorrow it means we will be losing more,” she said.

There were no taxis operating at the rank on Monday morning. The area resembled a ghost town.

Thousands of commuters across Gauteng were left stranded after the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) embarked on a strike to protest against the R1bn government relief package for the industry.

Santaco said in a letter “we were expecting at least R20,000 per vehicle” but would receive significantly less out of the package announced by transport minister Fikile Mbalula.

Roads were barricaded, and in one incident a Tshwane metro bus was hijacked.