Elderly and disabled to move first in Covid-19 relocations in Cape Town

The Western Cape MEC for human settlements, Tertius Simmers, said water-resistant and high durability alternative building material homes would be built at the 17.4 hectare Racing Park, which is adjacent to Dunoon

“The Dunoon site is partially serviced. There will be a need to upgrade sewer infrastructure and funding has been secured in this regard,” he said.

While Human Settlements is ready to build the first homes, Simmers said this process has been delayed by statutory planning processes such as rezoning, which is yet to be approved by the City of Cape Town.

“Unfortunately while the urgency for de-densification is broadly understood, there is still a need to comply with statutory processes and, in this case, rezoning land from agriculture and industrial use to mixed use to allow for the construction of the residential units,” said Simmers.

Beneficiaries of the new housing development, who will be relocated voluntarily, will be identified from the City of Cape Town’s housing demand database. Simmers said the 1,500 families will not move to the site permanently.

“Instead, qualifying beneficiaries will be afforded an opportunity in one of our new units that will be built. The new units will be developed as part of the formal development process within the same footprint of the transitional development area. This is to minimise further relocations.

“Our primary aim is to assist the elderly and disabled in the area and there is a general acceptance to our plan. One concern is that it should not be too far from where they currently live. The Racing Park land parcel is within a one to five-kilometre radius.”