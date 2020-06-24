‘I’m running late,’ last message of man found dead at Midrand restaurant

“I’m running late for supper preparations,” reads the last message from David Weru to his parents after promising them a delicious cooked meal.

The last time the family saw Weru alive was when they dropped him off at the Midrand Gautrain station on Saturday June 13.

His body was found in a toilet at a restaurant in Midrand on Monday June 15, police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said.

His family is appealing for answers.

Family spokesperson Dr Chomba Chuma said after knocking off from work on June 13, Weru informed his parents that he needed to make a quick stop at Boulders Shopping Centre in Midrand.

“He sent his parents a message informing them that he was coming back home and would prepare dinner around 7pm that evening.

“A few minutes later he sent another message to inform them that he was running late. That was the last message he sent them. When he didn’t show up, his parents started to wonder what was going on,” Chuma told TimesLIVE.

Calls to Weru went unanswered on the Sunday “ ... so they [family] were wondering what was happening,” he said.

Chuma said while it was unusual for Weru to go offline, his parents wondered if he was behaving like a “typical youngster” and had gone out with friends.

On Monday [June 15] they decided to ask for help at the police station, said Chuma.

“As they were about to do that, they were called to come to Boulders [Shopping Centre] to identify his body,” he said.