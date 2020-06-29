RTMC to probe Mpumalanga bus crash that left eight dead, 46 injured

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has expressed concern over reckless behaviour by SA's drivers.

This comes after a bus overturned in Mpumalanga on Sunday, leaving eight people dead and 46 injured. The incident occurred near Graskop.

It is alleged that the driver lost control of the vehicle as it was going through a mountain pass and overturned on the shoulder of the road. Seven people died on the scene and another died later in hospital.

The injured were transported to a local hospital for treatment.