Private medical sector wants help to fight Covid-19

The private medical sector is willing to participate in the required national response to fight the spread of Covid-19.

However, the about 15,000 private sector specialists and GPs willing to join in this effort have been affected by the dwindling patient numbers in their practices due to their clients' fear of contracting the virus and limitations on hospital admissions and surgical procedures.

“This significant decline in income puts the continuing viability of practices in serious doubt. The stark reality that otherwise viable practices will close is of great concern, as it would imperil the Covid-19 response,” said Dr Aslam Dasoo of the Progressive Health Forum (PHF), an advocacy group.

In a media briefing on Monday, the major representative organisations of the medical profession, together with the forum, have made a proposal to ensure that private sector practitioners survive during this period when their patients are not seeking medical care in their numbers.

Prof Alex van den Heever of the Wits School of Governance and member of PHF, said the PHF proposed that there should be guaranteed payments by medical schemes to private practitioners on a non-repayment basis, based on 2019 earnings.