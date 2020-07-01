On fleek! UCT students create app for hair and nail appointments

Fleeker requires stylists to register online by completing a registration form.

“While there’s no upfront cost involved, 10% of every successful booking goes to Fleeker,” said Gevenga.

“Once stylists have signed up, the platform’s location-sharing functionality ensures that potential clients can select a therapist close to them.”

Gevenga said the system’s improvements benefit stylists and their clients alike, and there is an option for stylists to go to a client's home, eliminating the risks of a crowded salon.

“This means the stylist will have more control over the health and safety measures they have in place, like sanitising, because it’s a one-on-one service,” he said.

“As part of our mission to improve, while adhering to strict health guidelines during this pandemic, and still accommodating our customers [stylists] and their customers, we had to make some changes.”

The app lists a range of local businesses and offers a cashless payment system.

A built-in feature also enables stylists to track their monthly income, making financial planning a lot easier.

“We’ve received great feedback from our clients, as well their clients, especially during this time. This has reinforced our commitment to ensure that all stylists, big and small, have a fighting chance in the market and are able to connect with customers in an efficient way,” said Gevenga.