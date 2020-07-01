South Africa

On fleek! UCT students create app for hair and nail appointments

01 July 2020 - 10:17 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Fleeker is an app created to help salons and barber shops manage queues during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Fleeker is an app created to help salons and barber shops manage queues during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image: Esa Alexander

As personal care services, including hair and nail salons, are starting to pick up during the pandemic, University of Cape Town (UCT) students have developed an app to help with booking appointments and reduce queues.

Fleeker, an app developed by four UCT students, allows users to schedule appointments with hairstylists, barbers, make-up artists and nail technicians, and manage long in-salon queues to meet physical distancing regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Co-founder Asonele Gevenga said the app was created in 2018 and since March they have been coming up with more innovative ways to ensure stylists and beauty therapists still generate an income once lockdown restrictions were eased and the sector reopened.

“I spent a lot of time in queues at my barber shop and it made me think of ways to improve and streamline this system, just to make it more convenient for customers,” he said.

Gevenga said the app was just what the country's hotspots, such as the Western Cape and Gauteng, needed, especially since personal care services have started seeing an influx of customers.

Social distancing, limited customer numbers and strict hygiene protocols mean trips to the barber shop, hair salon and beauty spa look a lot different now under “advanced” level 3 lockdown.

EXPLAINED | This is how personal care services must operate under advanced level 3 lockdown

Rules have been put in place for the reopening of personal care services, including hair and nail salons.
News
1 week ago

Fleeker requires stylists to register online by completing a registration form.

“While there’s no upfront cost involved, 10% of every successful booking goes to Fleeker,” said Gevenga.

“Once stylists have signed up, the platform’s location-sharing functionality ensures that potential clients can select a therapist close to them.”

Gevenga said the system’s improvements benefit stylists and their clients alike, and there is an option for stylists to go to a client's home, eliminating the risks of a crowded salon.

“This means the stylist will have more control over the health and safety measures they have in place, like sanitising, because it’s a one-on-one service,” he said.

“As part of our mission to improve, while adhering to strict health guidelines during this pandemic, and still accommodating our customers [stylists] and their customers, we had to make some changes.”

The app lists a range of local businesses and offers a cashless payment system.

A built-in feature also enables stylists to track their monthly income, making financial planning a lot easier.

“We’ve received great feedback from our clients, as well their clients, especially during this time. This has reinforced our commitment to ensure that all stylists, big and small, have a fighting chance in the market and are able to connect with customers in an efficient way,” said Gevenga.

MORE

Eight things you MUST do to stay safe as you head back to the beauty salon

Your next professional pamper session is not going to be same champagne-popping, chit-chat 'me time' as it was pre-lockdown.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

What to expect at the hair salon under the 'new normal'

No strolling in without an appointment. Fill in the register. Have temperature taken. Do not touch the magazines.
News
6 days ago

Salon owner fights to save her business, raises more than R16,000

Smangele Sibisi, owner of Indalo Nubian Naturals hair salon, has raised more than R16,000 in crowd funding after her business took a knock during the ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. How a Tshwane family blew R5.7m UIF cash meant for 1,400 workers News
  2. Congregants heartbroken by tragic suicide of pastor at church South Africa
  3. Mugabe's last loyal and super-rich general speaks out about 'betrayal' as state ... Africa
  4. Man fights Covid-19 in hospital, as family brace to tell him wife died of virus South Africa
  5. 'My husband couldn't breathe': Sars employee loses Covid-19 battle after 29 ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Heartbreaking stories of rape from Cape Town women at GBV protest
Western Cape field hospitals 'have Covid-19 covered ... for now': Mbombo
X