Tribute to 'hard-working, gentle man' who was lost to Covid-19

A whirlwind romance and a 58-year marriage for retired navy warrant officer Dirkie Kotze, 79, and his wife Lenie, 76, ended with his death from Covid-19.

Though the family was unprepared for his sudden death, they were grateful that the coronavirus had spared him what could have been a long and painful death from prostate cancer.

Kotze’s last words to his family were “thank you” as they sang to him for his birthday.

Daughter Maryna Verster said: “He was well enough to drive my mother to the shops a month ago. But his health deteriorated quickly and I took him to the hospital for a check-up on May 21. We packed a little overnight bag for him but we didn’t see this coming.”

Verster said when his oncologist admitted him to hospital, she didn’t realise she would never see him again. Lenie was allowed to visit for 15 minutes every afternoon until the following Tuesday when Kotze tested positive for Covid-19.