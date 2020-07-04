Cele worried about high number of Western Cape cops with Covid-19

Cele said he had learnt a lot about the pandemic during the first 100 days of lockdown.

“The situation is dire [and] we have been told that we are just taking off, we are not flying yet. I move around here and people don’t do these basic things. Most of them have these masks but they [don’t cover their noses and mouths], and social distancing is absolutely non-existent. It’s zero.”

He said the sale of alcohol, which resumed under alert level 3 of the lockdown, was overburdening the health system.“ But I don’t want to talk about this because I sound like a scratched record,” he said.

“I am glad that people from the health fraternity are raising it sharply to say since alcohol came back on the 1st of June, the health facilities are saturated — your theatres, your trauma centres and everybody.

“People who are not supposed to be in hospital are in hospital, people who could have avoided going to hospital by not getting drunk, injure one another, crash cars, shoot one another ...”