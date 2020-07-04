IN PICS | A look back on 100 days of coronavirus lockdown in SA

SA hit the 100 day mark of the national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak on July 4.

Since March 26, the country has seen the different levels, phases and legislative loopholes as SA navigates the National Disaster Act to flatten the curve and help health care facilities prepare for upsurges in infections.

In 100 days, the national lockdown has evolved to advanced level 3 with defining moments including the ongoing ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco and the limited reopening of schools.