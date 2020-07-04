South Africa

IN PICS | A look back on 100 days of coronavirus lockdown in SA

04 July 2020 - 07:17 By TimesLIVE
Sboniso Ndlovu waits for his family member at a local shop in Ntshawini. Ilembe District in KwaZulu Natal is now a hotspot for a Covid-19 with more than 380 cases, becoming the second district with the highest number of cases after Ethekwini District.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

SA hit the 100 day mark of the national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak on July 4. 

Since March 26, the country has seen the different levels, phases and legislative loopholes as SA navigates the National Disaster Act to flatten the curve and help health care facilities prepare for upsurges in infections.

In 100 days, the national lockdown has evolved to advanced level 3 with defining moments including the ongoing ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco and the limited reopening of schools. 

A police woman demonstrates social distancing to the elderly waiting in line to collect their social grants in Alexandra on March 30 2020.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo
Police officers and members of the SANDF patrolled the streets and various hostels in Alexandra. There is a nation wide lockdown, as part of the new regulations to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Image: ALON SKUY
A member of the SANDF offers hand sanitiser to residents while patrolling the streets of Soweto to enforce lockdown regulations. During the patrol they checked permits and made several arrests and confiscated goods.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo
Kholofelo Chauke drives just under an hour from Pretoria North to arrive at work where she tests residents for Covid-19 at a drive-through testing station in Illovo, Johannesburg. “If you can just stay at home for us, I'm so hopeful we will win this fight. We will overcome this.” She has been working as a nurse for 14 years and after work takes the same drive home to her 20 year old daughter.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A police officer shows shoppers how to stand in a line.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
A nurse tests a resident during a sanitation programme of informal settlements in Mkhuze, Northern Zululand.
Image: THULI DLAMINI
Delisiwe Khanyase,59, reacts as she is being tested for Coronavirus at home in Umlazi, South of Durban. Government is doing door-to-door screenings and testing while the country is still under lockdown so as to identify infected people before lockdown is lifted.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
A man washes a taxi wearing a taxi in Lindelani.
Image: Thuli Dlamini
Ben Amato plays the saxophone on his porch while the family entertains the neighbours in Orange Grove during lockdown. From left: Rozanne Myburgh, Amelie Amato, Beth Amato and Gabriel Amato.
Image: ALON SKUY

