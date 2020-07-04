IN PICS | A look back on 100 days of coronavirus lockdown in SA
04 July 2020 - 07:17
SA hit the 100 day mark of the national lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak on July 4.
Since March 26, the country has seen the different levels, phases and legislative loopholes as SA navigates the National Disaster Act to flatten the curve and help health care facilities prepare for upsurges in infections.
In 100 days, the national lockdown has evolved to advanced level 3 with defining moments including the ongoing ban on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco and the limited reopening of schools.
Kholofelo Chauke drives just under an hour from Pretoria North to arrive at work where she tests residents for Covid-19 at a drive-through testing station in Illovo, Johannesburg. “If you can just stay at home for us, I'm so hopeful we will win this fight. We will overcome this.” She has been working as a nurse for 14 years and after work takes the same drive home to her 20 year old daughter.