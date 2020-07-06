Outrage as SA weighs in on Dan Plato's claim that Khayelitsha 'naked' eviction was 'staged'

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato is receiving backlash for implying that Bulelani Qholani, the Khayelitsha man who was evicted while naked, staged the incident to paint the city in a bad light.

The evictions of Khayelitsha residents angered many South Africans last week, particularly the viral video of 28-year-old Qholani being dragged out of his shack by the city's anti-land invasion unit while he was naked.

During an interview with eNCA on Friday, Plato said Qholani had his clothes on before the evictions started. He said this was captured in a video taken by the city officials.

He also said Qholani did not live in the shack from which he was evicted as he occupied it only moments before it was due to be demolished.

Asked if he thinks Qholani pulled a stunt, Plato responded: "That is exactly what I'm saying. It seems to me, from the preliminary investigation done by the city, that is a completely different account of what precisely happened there."

Plato told the Sunday Times that Qholani stripped himself and walked naked around his structure, which prompted law enforcement officers to "move in and pin him down".

Asked to respond to officers manhandling him, Plato described the situation as "unfortunate".

"That was the unfortunate situation. To keep him still, to keep him quiet. It didn’t happen and then the whole issue went haywire."

On Thursday, the mayor apologised to Qholani and admitted he was humiliated. He said the city does not condone the behaviour of four law enforcement officers who were involved in his eviction. The officers are currently on suspension.

On social media, Plato is being accused of disregarding the plight of the poor.

A petition addressed to Plato demanding justice for Qholani is gaining momentum. It was launched on last Thursday by Petronella Sigola. Its target is 5,000 signatures and it has received close to 4,000.

Its description reads: “No-one should be treated this way and guilty parties must be held accountable for violating a basic human right. He deserves justice and so much more.”

